Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $379.25

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 379.25 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 370.85 ($4.85), with a volume of 97365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 340.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £662.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 8,500 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835 ($38,979.62).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

