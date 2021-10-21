NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.33 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $65.11 EPS.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $201.09 on Thursday, hitting $4,850.00. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.02. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,868.01 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,031.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4,962.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVR stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of NVR worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

