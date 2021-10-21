NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,051.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,868.01 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,031.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,962.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

