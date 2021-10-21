NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $292.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.20 million to $297.30 million. NuVasive reported sales of $295.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $3,544,000.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,905.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

