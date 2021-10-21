NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $407.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the lowest is $394.02 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $362.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $17.27 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

