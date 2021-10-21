Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRYYF shares. Pareto Securities raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

