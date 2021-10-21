NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

