NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Raised to $71.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.
NorthWestern stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $70.80.
In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
