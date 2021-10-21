NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Raised to $71.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.