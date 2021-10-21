Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,569 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

BBEU opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

