Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 130 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of IYK opened at $184.56 on Thursday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $188.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.65.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.