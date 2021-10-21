Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

FNV stock opened at $140.69 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

