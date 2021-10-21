Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,084 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.

