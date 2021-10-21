Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 749 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $79.78 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $83.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

