Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $147,000 Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

