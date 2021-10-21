Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $125,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.70. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $120.67.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

