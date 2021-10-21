Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

ASO stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

