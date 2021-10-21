Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of PTR opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.90%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

