Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 845 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 276.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period.

Shares of GLTR opened at $90.72 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24.

