Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 745 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,189,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 138.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 31.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 499.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPX opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

