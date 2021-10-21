Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 656 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $44,287,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 449,800 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 943,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,584,000 after acquiring an additional 208,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

