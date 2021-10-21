Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.31. 4,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

