Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $125.55. 12,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,086. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.