Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Avery Dennison worth $180,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $120,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after buying an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $37,062,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $134.49 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

