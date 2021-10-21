Northern Trust Corp Sells 598 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $159,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 182,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 146,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $171.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average of $165.86. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

