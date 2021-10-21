Northern Trust Corp Sells 155,731 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 155,731 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Allegion worth $145,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cartenna Capital LP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $22,625,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,016.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 466.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Shares of ALLE opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.