Northern Trust Corp Sells 112,697 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,697 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $150,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

