Northern Trust Corp Purchases 78,784 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 78,784 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $188,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $439.58 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.00 and its 200-day moving average is $432.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

