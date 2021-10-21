Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $155,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.03 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

