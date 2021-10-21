Northern Trust Corp Has $176.06 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,226,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $176,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

