Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on January 1st

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

NTRS stock opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.24. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

