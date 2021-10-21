Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

