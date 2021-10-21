North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.69.

NOA stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.43. 86,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,037. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

