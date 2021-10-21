Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.62

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 61309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.