Norddeutsche Landesbank Reiterates Hold Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
QGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.
NYSE:QGEN opened at $53.19 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QIAGEN Company Profile
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.
