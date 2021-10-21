Norddeutsche Landesbank Reiterates Hold Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

QGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN opened at $53.19 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.