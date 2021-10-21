Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Nomura stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 58,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

