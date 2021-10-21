Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

