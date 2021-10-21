Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.79. 1,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 249,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $578.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nkarta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Nkarta by 20.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 98,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 22.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

