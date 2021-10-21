Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $64.53 Average PT from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,917,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,633,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NIO has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIO by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after acquiring an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NIO by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in NIO by 114.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.