Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

