NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

