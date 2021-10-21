NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -327.16%.
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.
