Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newtek Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 155.2%.

Shares of NEWT opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $661.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $36.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newtek Business Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWT. Raymond James cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

