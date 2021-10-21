Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $8.68 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $63.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

