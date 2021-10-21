Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.19% of Chart Industries worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $7,461,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,721,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $181.43 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

