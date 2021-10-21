Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $306.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.10 and a 200 day moving average of $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.