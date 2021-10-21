Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 31,203 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

