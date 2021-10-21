Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $590.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $625.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average of $539.35. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

