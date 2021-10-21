Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $625.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average is $539.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

