Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $730.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $665.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $625.14 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Netflix by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.