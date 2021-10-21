Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NLLSF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

