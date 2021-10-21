Needham & Company LLC Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $25.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after purchasing an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

